Jan 13 Home Retail Group Plc :
* Response to media speculation
* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions for potential
sale of Homebase to Wesfarmers Limited for a cash consideration
of 340 million stg
* Home Retail Group and Wesfarmers began discussions in
September, due diligence commenced under a confidentiality
agreement in October
* Wesfarmers provided group with a firm offer letter in
November
* Under terms being discussed, Wesfarmers would acquire
entire Homebase business, including all stores and dedicated
distribution centres
* Product brands owned by group, like Habitat, Schrieber
and Hygena will be excluded from sale, but licensed for use by
Homebase for 1 year
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that
a transaction will be agreed
* Board believes sale proceeds of 340 mln stg provide good
value for shareholders, recognising improvements made in
Homebase business
