BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Bell AG :
* Upped its sales revenue by 8.5 percent to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.78 billion) in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1PZiEBt Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: