BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Victoria Park AB :
* Signs another lease agreement with city of Malmö
* A one-year rental value is 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($165,000)
* Agreement runs for three years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5262 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project