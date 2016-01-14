Jan 14 Teliasonera Ab :

* Says operating income in Q4 2015 will be impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 5.3 billion related to operations in Uzbekistan

* Says a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 1.9 billion related to operations in Denmark will also be recorded

* TeliaSonera to report Region Eurasia as discontinued operations in Year-end Report 2015

* "Region Eurasia will be reported as discontinued operations. When doing this we are obliged to change valuation method for these operations. This has resulted in an impairment charge relating to our operations in Uzbekistan", says Chief Executive Johan Dennelind