Jan 14 Teliasonera Ab :
* Says operating income in Q4 2015 will be impacted by a
non-cash impairment charge of SEK 5.3 billion related to
operations in Uzbekistan
* Says a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 1.9 billion
related to operations in Denmark will also be recorded
* TeliaSonera to report Region Eurasia as discontinued
operations in Year-end Report 2015
* "Region Eurasia will be reported as discontinued
operations. When doing this we are obliged to change valuation
method for these operations. This has resulted in an impairment
charge relating to our operations in Uzbekistan", says Chief
Executive Johan Dennelind
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: