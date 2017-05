Jan 14 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) AB

* Says Chief Medical Officer Birgitte Volck to leave Sobi

* Says Volck will leave the company to join the rare disease research group at GlaxoSmithKline as Head of R&D Rare Diseases

* Says Volck will work through a six month notice period before leaving Sobi