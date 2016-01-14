Jan 14 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Says Nokia reopens public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities

* Reopened offer will close on Feb. 3, 2016

* Alcatel-Lucent securities validly tendered during reopened offer will not be permitted to be withdrawn and will be accepted without any minimum tender condition

* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze out remaining shares if it reaches 95 pct ownership of share capital and voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent

* Reopened offer will be conducted on same terms as initial offer

* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze-out remaining OCEANEs if it reaches 95 pct ownership of Alcatel-Lucent's fully diluted shares