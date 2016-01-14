Jan 14 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Says Nokia reopens public exchange offer for
outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities
* Reopened offer will close on Feb. 3, 2016
* Alcatel-Lucent securities validly tendered during
reopened offer will not be permitted to be withdrawn and will be
accepted without any minimum tender condition
* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze out
remaining shares if it reaches 95 pct ownership of share capital
and voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent
* Reopened offer will be conducted on same terms as initial
offer
* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze-out
remaining OCEANEs if it reaches 95 pct ownership of
Alcatel-Lucent's fully diluted shares
