Jan 14 Alk Abello A/S :
* Announces top-line results from the five-year landmark GRAZAX Asthma Prevention (GAP)
trial in children
* Trial did not show an effect in terms of time to first diagnosis of reversible impairment
of lung function
* Trial demonstrated that GRAZAX treatment significantly reduced the proportion of children
experiencing asthma symptoms or using asthma medication. This effect sustained two years after
end of treatment
* Trial confirmed that GRAZAX treatment significantly reduced allergic rhinoconjunctivitis
symptoms. This effect sustained two years after end of treatment.
