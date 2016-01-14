BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Better Capital Pcc Ltd :
* General partner of BECAP Fund LP has authorised a 35.3 million pounds repayment to company's 2009 cell
* Confirm a third distribution of capital of 17.0 pence per ordinary share to all shareholders of 2009 cell
* Distribution of 35.2 million pounds will be treated by company as a reduction of share capital paid out of monies attributed to "share capital account"
* Three capital distributions (reductions of share capital) announced to date for 2009 cell total 61.6 million pounds, c.29.3 percent of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.