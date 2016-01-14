Jan 14 Marimekko Oyj :

* Marimekko is planning to streamline its operations

* This is estimated to result in elimination of a maximum of 55 jobs in Finland

* All of company's fixed costs will also be scrutinised

* If implemented to its full extent, reorganisation can yield annual savings in costs estimated at roughly 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) and an improvement in operating result

* Negotiations will also consider possible changes to job descriptions, working methods and organisation of work Source text for Eikon:

