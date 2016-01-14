Jan 14 Ashmore Group Plc
* assets under management declined by us$1.7 billion over
period as a result of net outflows
* investment performance was flat.
* assets under management $49.4 billion dec 31 2015
* net inflows to alternatives and overlay/liquidity were
offset by net outflows from local currency and corporate debt,
predominantly by institutional clients in europe and asia
pacific
* growth in alternatives aum arose from inflows into a
25-year infrastructure debt fund in colombia and a capital
raising to fund healthcare investments in uae.
* market weakness and volatility experienced in early 2016,
notably in chinese equity markets, will doubtless lead to some
investors maintaining a cautious stance
* this approach will risk missing some very good
