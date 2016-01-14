BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 William Hill Plc
* Full-year group operating profit 1 c£290m in line with market expectations, with £87m of additional uk gambling duties
* Change in managing director of online and new group chief information officer appointed
* Kevin O'Connor is joining William Hill as group Chief Information Officer, reporting to James Henderson.
* gross win margins broadly in line with expectations
* Andrew Lee, Managing Director Online, will be leaving business at some point in 2016.
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18