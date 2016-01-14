Jan 14 Booker Group Plc

* Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 10.5 pct on same period last year

* Booker wholesale with Makro, our cash and carry division, had a good quarter for customer numbers, customer satisfaction and cash profit

* Non tobacco sales reduced by 1.3 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Outlook for profits and net cash remains in line with guidance given at interim results