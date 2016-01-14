Jan 14 Supergroup Plc

* Group traded in line with its planned promotional strategy throughout 11-wk period to jan 9 period

* During 11-week period from 25 october 2015 retail revenues increased by 14.6% year-on-year

* Like-for-like sales growth in 11-week period of 1.2%

* No change to guidance for full year gross margin accretion of between 40bps and 60bps

* Remains confident in delivering underlying profit before tax for full year in line with analyst expectations