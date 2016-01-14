BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Mothercare Plc
* UK like-for-like sales were up 4.2% during quarter
* Online sales growth of 11.8 percent in the quarter
* Gross margin preserved despite unseasonably warm weather
* International retail sales were down 1.3 percent in constant currency
* Total uk sales down 0.1 percent as improved online and store performance made up for 6.1 percent year-on-year reduction in space
* Margins remain within our guidance for full year
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18