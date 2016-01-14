BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Total sales for 23 weeks to Jan. 9 were 4.8 pct ahead of last year
* E-commerce sales were up 32.7 pct on last year in 49 weeks to Jan 9
* Stock levels remain under close control with residual stocks having been cleared.
* Like for like sales for first 23 weeks of second half were up 4.2 pct on last year
* Retail sales were up 3.5 pct on a like for like basis in 23 week period from Aug 2 2015 to Jan 9 2016
* Remains confident in outlook for full year
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18