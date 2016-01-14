BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Hilton Food Group Plc
* Group has performed ahead of board's expectations
* Hilton's joint venture in Australia continues to make good progress
* Victoria plant continues to meet its rollout schedule whilst maintaining high service levels
* Remain well placed to deliver continued growth over medium term
* Outlook for 2016 remains positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: