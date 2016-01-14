BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 McColl's Retail Group Plc
* Record christmas day sales performance for group, when we served in excess of 130,000 customers
* 6 week period we exchanged contracts on a further 9 store acquisitions, which will see group exceed 900 convenience stores in Q1 of 2016
* Like-for-like sales were slightly down by -0.7 pct, a 1.1 pct improvement compared to quarter 4 2015
* Total sales were up by 3.3 pct for 6 wks to jan 10
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18