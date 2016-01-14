Jan 14 Association of European Businesses (AEB):

* GAZ 2015 sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 51,192 vehicles versus 69,388 vehicles in 2014

* GAZ Dec. sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 5,099 vehicles versus 7,916 vehicles in Dec. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Q7Cuwg

