BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Debenhams Plc :
* Today appointed Sir Ian Cheshire as a non-executive director, and chairman-elect
* Nigel Northridge, chairman of Debenhams, has informed board of his intention to step down from board in April 2016
* Sir Ian will succeed Nigel Northridge as non-executive chairman on April 7, 2016
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18