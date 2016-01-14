BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Indygotech Minerals SA :
* Updates its 2014-2016 strategy due to delay in completion of investment project in one of its unit
* Plans to finish construction of Baltic Ceramics SA plant by end of Q3 2016
* In Q2 2016 plans to start trial production of electro insulation shields in industry Technologies SA plant
* Plans to get additional debt funding in order to fulfill 2014-2016 strategy's aims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.