Jan 14 Indygotech Minerals SA :

* Updates its 2014-2016 strategy due to delay in completion of investment project in one of its unit

* Plans to finish construction of Baltic Ceramics SA plant by end of Q3 2016

* In Q2 2016 plans to start trial production of electro insulation shields in industry Technologies SA plant

* Plans to get additional debt funding in order to fulfill 2014-2016 strategy's aims