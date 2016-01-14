BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Bio Planet SA
* Dec. 2015 sales 8.5 million zlotys ($2.12 million), up 52 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0186 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: