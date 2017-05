Jan 15 Vivendi SA :

* Announced that it unwound the hedge on its remaining 41.5 million Activision Blizzard Inc shares

* Sold its entire position to a financial institution for net proceeds of $1.1 billion

* Unwinding of this hedge allows Vivendi to recover a cash deposit of $0.4 billion