Jan 15 Experian Plc :

* Trading update, third quarter

* Our guidance for full year is unchanged

* Expect organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range

* If current rates prevail, on EBIT a further headwind of approximately 3 pct for year ending March, 31 2017

* Organic revenue growth was 6 pct in Q3 as we continue to deliver on our five strategic priorities

* Both credit services and decision analytics delivered organic revenue growth of 8 pct

* If current rates prevail, on ebit we now expect a foreign exchange headwind of approximately 11 pct for year ending March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)