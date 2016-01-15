Jan 15 Experian Plc :
* Trading update, third quarter
* Our guidance for full year is unchanged
* Expect organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range
* If current rates prevail, on EBIT a further headwind of
approximately 3 pct for year ending March, 31 2017
* Organic revenue growth was 6 pct in Q3 as we continue to
deliver on our five strategic priorities
* Both credit services and decision analytics delivered
organic revenue growth of 8 pct
* If current rates prevail, on ebit we now expect a foreign
exchange headwind of approximately 11 pct for year ending March
31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)