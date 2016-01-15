Jan 15 Bovis Homes Group Plc :

* Trading statement

* Record profit in 2015 drives further improvement in return on capital employed

* Expect to announce a significant increase in revenue and profit before tax

* Delivered 3,934 homes which represents an increase of over 8 pct compared to prior year (2014: 3,635)

* Average sales price increased by 7 pct to circa £231,000 (2014: £216,600)

* Should enable group to increase its return on capital employed to in excess of 18 pct for 2015 (2014: 16.2 pct)

* Remain positive of group's ability to increase sales outlets during 2016 to support further volume growth

* Profile of our anticipated sales outlet launches means that legal completions in 2016 will be weighted to second half in a similar manner to 2015

* Will achieve our targeted improvement in capital turn to in excess of one times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)