Jan 15 Bovis Homes Group Plc :
* Trading statement
* Record profit in 2015 drives further improvement in
return on capital employed
* Expect to announce a significant increase in revenue and
profit before tax
* Delivered 3,934 homes which represents an increase of
over 8 pct compared to prior year (2014: 3,635)
* Average sales price increased by 7 pct to circa £231,000
(2014: £216,600)
* Should enable group to increase its return on capital
employed to in excess of 18 pct for 2015 (2014: 16.2 pct)
* Remain positive of group's ability to increase sales
outlets during 2016 to support further volume growth
* Profile of our anticipated sales outlet launches means
that legal completions in 2016 will be weighted to second half
in a similar manner to 2015
* Will achieve our targeted improvement in capital turn to
in excess of one times
