Jan 15 Centum Investment Company Ltd :
* Announces that Old Mutual Property invested 6.4 billion
Kenya shillings in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre, an affiliate of
Centum
* Says investment made via subscription for 10% shareholding
in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre (TRCL) in newly issued stock and
loan convertible into additional 40% shareholding
* Says Two Rivers Development Ltd (TRDL) has been the sole
shareholder of TRLC; shareholding in TRDL to remain unchanged
post transaction
* Says transaction will see Old Mutual Property hold 50
percent stake in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre
* Says upon approval, TRLC transaction likely to have
material impact on Centum's returns
