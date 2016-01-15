Jan 15 Mr Price Group Ltd

* Q3 total sales growth of 6.5 pct and comparable sales growth of 3.4 pct over corresponding period in prior year

* Sales base in February and March of Q4 trading period, and beyond, is less challenging

* Although January base is still high, an improvement in sales growth rates has been experienced to date 

* Cash sales, which constitute 83.2 pct of total sales, grew by 8.3 pct