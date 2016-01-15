Jan 15 Macro Games SA :

* Approves new strategy for 2016

* Says is in talks to acquire company with portfolio of games

* Plans to debut at least 3 games on Android and iOS platforms and mulls debuting at least one game to VR/AR platform in 2016

* Says by implementing new strategy aims to double FY 2016 revenue and to increase FY 2016 EBITDA margin by at least 10 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)