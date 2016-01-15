Jan 15 Daniel Stewart Securities Plc
* Update on suspension
* Says Beaumont Cornish Limited resigned as company's
nominated adviser (nomad) on 21 December 2015
* Says company's largest shareholders remain very committed
to their long term support and company has significant working
capital headroom in place
* Says have also entered into a partnership with a leading
firm of advisers to high net worth individuals relocating into
UK
* Says company has so far been unable to secure an
appointment of nomad
* However, should shares of company become delisted from
aim board will examine alternative mechanism's to facilitate
trading in co's share
