Jan 15 CNP Assurances :

* CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue

* Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private placement with a major institutional investor

* Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after 13 years

* Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016

* Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015

* Issue is structured to be recognized as capital