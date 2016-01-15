Jan 15 CNP Assurances :
* CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement
issue
* Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private
placement with a major institutional investor
* Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after
13 years
* Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016
* Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars
which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the
last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015
* Issue is structured to be recognized as capital
