Jan 18 African Bank Ltd :
* Appointment of Guardrisk Life Limited to underwrite
insurance products for African bank and Good Bank
* African Insurance Group has concluded an agreement with
Guardrisk Life Limited in respect of a captive cell within that
company
* Funding arrangement is expected to be transferred to Good
Bank, on April 4, 2016, subject to anticipated conclusion of
Good Bank restructuring proposal.
* Guardrisk cell captive commenced providing credit life
and other insurance underwriting arrangements for African Bank's
new business with effect from Jan. 17, 2016
