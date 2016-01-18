Jan 18 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* Says its main shareholders and major shareholders of A5
Pharmacy Retail Limited (A5) reached preliminary agreement on
merger of both companies
* Says merger with A5 will be carried out through additional
share issue
* The additional share issue will be conducted in open
subscription
* Part of the issue will be paid with stakes and/or shares
in A5 operating companies and the remaining part will be offered
to current Pharmacy Chain 36.6 shareholders and other investors
* Says Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to stay main company of group
after merger with A5
