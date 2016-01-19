Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 Biotest AG :
* Enters into an exclusive seven year cooperation agreement with Kedrion Biopharma for the distribution of Bivigam in the U.S.
* U.S. production utilization will increase in 2016
* Earnings increase by $4 million - $5 million in first year
* Term of this agreement shall continue until Dec. 31, 2022
* In first year, Kedrion plans to sell quantity of Bivigam that will represent over 30 pct growth in units over sales Bivigam achieved in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
