Jan 19 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Nocart wins contracts for off-grid power plants in Africa

* Contracts are for delivery of three distributed power plants, two in Malawi and one in Nigeria

* Total value of deliveries is 12.9 million euros ($14.0 million) Source text for Eikon:

