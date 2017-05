Jan 19 Galapagos NV :

* Announces initiation of phase 1 study with corrector GLPG2222, earning Galapagos a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie Inc 

* Says is conducting randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study over a range of doses of GLPG2222 in Belgium and expects topline results in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)