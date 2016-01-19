Jan 19 Johnston Press Plc

* underlying digital revenues were up 12 percent, whilst publishing revenues fell 8 percent in 52 weeks

* process has been initiated to explore sale of some assets to identified parties

* if disposal process is successful, proceeds will be used to fund on-going investment in preferred markets

* total revenues for 52 week period fell 7 percent year on year

* underlying print advertising revenues down 12 percent in 52 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: