BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Johnston Press Plc
* underlying digital revenues were up 12 percent, whilst publishing revenues fell 8 percent in 52 weeks
* process has been initiated to explore sale of some assets to identified parties
* if disposal process is successful, proceeds will be used to fund on-going investment in preferred markets
* total revenues for 52 week period fell 7 percent year on year
* underlying print advertising revenues down 12 percent in 52 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.