Jan 18 Novacyt SA :
* Announces proposed acquisition of Primer Design Ltd
* Acquisition is expected to close by early march 2016
* Primer Design delivered unaudited sales of 3.9 million
pounds ($5.6 million) and an EBITDA profit of 1.3 million pounds
in 2015
* Novacyt will acquire Primer Design for 9.85 million
pounds plus an additional performance consideration of 2.5
million pounds payable on achievement of certain sales targets
over three years
* Payment will be made up of 4.85 million pounds of Novacyt
shares to be issued to primer design's shareholders and
remainder in cash
* Board believes acquisition of primer design will result
in Novacyt being profitable in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.7006 pounds)
(Gdynia Newsroom)