Jan 18 Novacyt SA :

* Announces proposed acquisition of Primer Design Ltd

* Acquisition is expected to close by early march 2016

* Primer Design delivered unaudited sales of 3.9 million pounds ($5.6 million) and an EBITDA profit of 1.3 million pounds in 2015

* Novacyt will acquire Primer Design for 9.85 million pounds plus an additional performance consideration of 2.5 million pounds payable on achievement of certain sales targets over three years

* Payment will be made up of 4.85 million pounds of Novacyt shares to be issued to primer design's shareholders and remainder in cash

* Board believes acquisition of primer design will result in Novacyt being profitable in 2016