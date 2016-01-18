Jan 18 Econocom Group SA :

* Reports FY 2015 revenue slightly above 2.3 billion euros ($2.51 billion), up by 10 percent

* FY 2015 current operating income rises 20 percent to exceed 115 million euros

* Says at Dec. 31, 2015, the accounting net debt of the group was less than 200 million euros, in line with expectations

* Says organic growth in 2015 was above 7 percent

* Announces sharp rise in net profit per share

* Confirms the 2017 target of 150 million euros of current operating income and 3 billion euros of revenue