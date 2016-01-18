Jan 18 Econocom Group SA :
* Reports FY 2015 revenue slightly above 2.3 billion euros
($2.51 billion), up by 10 percent
* FY 2015 current operating income rises 20 percent to
exceed 115 million euros
* Says at Dec. 31, 2015, the accounting net debt of the
group was less than 200 million euros, in line with expectations
* Says organic growth in 2015 was above 7 percent
* Announces sharp rise in net profit per share
* Confirms the 2017 target of 150 million euros of current
operating income and 3 billion euros of revenue
Source text: bit.ly/1V2eXwe
