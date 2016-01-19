BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Mycronic Publ Ab :
* Says receives order for a Prexision series mask writer
* Order comes from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2017.
* Says the price level for a Prexision-8 mask writer is normally in the span USD 25-30 million depending on configuration and customization. This price for this machine in its current configuration is in the span USD 20-25 million.
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.