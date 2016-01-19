BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Dustin Group AB :
* Q1 net sales increased 2.7 pct to 2.12 billion Swedish crowns ($247.1 million) versus 2.07 billion crowns
* Q1 operating profit amounted to 87 million crowns versus 69 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5791 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.