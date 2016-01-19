BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Mysale Group Plc
* A positive first half with underlying EBITDA of A$1.5 million; a $12.9 million improvement on last year's first half
* Strong revenue momentum; overall growth of 4% at an accelerating rate through period
* Gross profit increased 16% driven by 250bp margin improvement
* Good trading momentum to carry into second half
* Board is confident group is on track to meet its expectations for financial year as a whole
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.