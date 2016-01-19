BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Heliospectra publ AB :
* Heliospectra receives a grant of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($58,283.89) for development of energy-efficient and water-conserving plant cultivations in the Middle East Source text: bit.ly/1ZxWSHy
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.