BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Vedia SA :
* Its unit, New Dragon Electronic Ltd. receives a USD 82,000 order for tablets from a client from Iran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.