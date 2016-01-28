BRIEF-CO.DON: positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval for articular cartilage product
POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR EU APPROVAL FOR ARTICULAR CARTILAGE PRODUCT
Jan 28 Roche CEO Severin Schwan
* Says nine compounds for cancer immunotherapy in clinical development
* Says expects to launch up to 8 new medicines over the next three years
Says sees similar level of mergers and acquisitions activity, does not see 'any fundamental change as we go forward'
