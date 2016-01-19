Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 Mologen AG :
* First combination trial with MGN1703 and a checkpoint inhibitor in collaboration with MD Anderson
* Announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson)
* Agreement relates to a phase I trial with MOLOGEN's immunomodulator lefitolimod (MGN1703) in combination with the immunotherapy Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced solid malignancies
