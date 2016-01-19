Jan 19 Mologen AG :

* First combination trial with MGN1703 and a checkpoint inhibitor in collaboration with MD Anderson

* Announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson)

* Agreement relates to a phase I trial with MOLOGEN's immunomodulator lefitolimod (MGN1703) in combination with the immunotherapy Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced solid malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)