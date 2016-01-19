BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
(Corrects headline to say profit was after tax, for Nigeria unit)
Jan 19 Mtn Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - press article in Nigerian publication and cautionary announcement
* Company is in process of completing its audit and its financial results are yet to be finalised
* Profit after tax figure for MTN Nigeria is within current estimate but is subject to finalisation and audit sign off.
* Profit after tax figure for MTN Nigeria for period ended 31 December 2015 being quoted in press article, is naira 190 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.