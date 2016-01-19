BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04
Jan 19 GEA Group AG
* GEA Group to equip Danone's new early life nutrition production plant
* GEA's scope of supply has a value of around eur 50 million
* plant will start production of their infant formulas towards end of 2017
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.