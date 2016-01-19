Jan 19 Allianz

* Agrees to buy commercial P&C portfolio from Aegon

* Says portfolio comprises active commercial portfolio with a total volume of about 90 million euros and two run-off portfolios: authorized agents and co-insurance

* Says Aegon employees who handle the portfolio will join Allianz

* Dutch P&C market share of Allianz increases by more than 10 percent to 5 pct