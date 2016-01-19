BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Juventus FC SpA :
* Buys player Rolando Mandragora from Genoa Cricket And F.C. SpA for 6 million euros ($6.52 million)
* The purchase value may increase by further maximum of 6 million euros on achieving given sports performances
* Signs five-year employment contract with player Rolando Mandragora Source text: bit.ly/1OtVwug Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.