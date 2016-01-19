Jan 19 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Biotec BetaGlucans AS has signed non-exclusive supplier agreement for production and delivery of betaglucans to nutrition segment with NutraQ AS

* Contract duration is for one year from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016

* CEO says contract value is dependent on NutraQ's commercial activities

