Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :
* Biotec BetaGlucans AS has signed non-exclusive supplier agreement for production and delivery of betaglucans to nutrition segment with NutraQ AS
* Contract duration is for one year from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016
* CEO says contract value is dependent on NutraQ's commercial activities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: