Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Kappahl
* Q1 sales 1,165 million SEK versus Reuters poll forecast 1,177 million
* Q1 gross margin 65.6 percent versus Reuters poll forecast 62.3 percent
* Q1 sales in comparable stores up 0.8 pct
* Q1 operating profit 117 million SEK versus Reuters poll forecast 86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies